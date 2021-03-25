Springfield Police investigating after man shot shows up at hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is expected to survive after being shot in the Dartmouth Street section of Springfield Thursday evening. 

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, a ShotSpotter activation alerted officers of the shooting on the 100 block of Dartmouth Street around 3:50 p.m.  

The officers found no gunshot victim in the area but shortly after, a man showed up at Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.  

No suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting at this time. The department’s Detective Bureau is investigating. 

