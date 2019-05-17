Springfield police investigating after shots fired on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a shooting on State Street.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News a convenience store window on the 400 block of State Street was damaged, but no one was hurt.

Officers were called there following a ShotSpotter activation at 12:30 p.m.

The city’s ShotSpotter activation system includes audio sensors located in strategic locations in high-crime neighborhoods. They are nearly always activated by the sound of gunfire.

