SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Cumberland Farms in Indian Orchard.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, police were called to the Cumberland Farms on Parker Street around 12:45 Saturday afternoon.

Walsh said 4 masked men entered the store, and one man showed a gun to the clerk.

The men got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt.