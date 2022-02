SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a bank robbery Saturday morning at the TD Bank on Main Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a suspect got away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money around 9:25 a.m. Saturday morning. No weapon was shown or implied during the robbery.

Springfield Police are investigating the incident, anyone with information can contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6300.