SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating a phone call that claimed there were shots fired in downtown Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 800 block of Hall of Fame Avenue for a report of shots fired around 4:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found no evidence of a shooting in the area.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is investigating the origin of the call and the incident.