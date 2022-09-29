SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after one person was shot in an incident late Wednesday night in the city’s South End.

Springfield Police Lt. David Arroyo confirmed to 22News that one person was shot on Central Street at around 10:30 P.M.

Our 22News crews saw what appeared to be two people taken away on stretchers from the scene, just east of the intersection of Central and Main Streets.

There is no word on the condition of the confirmed gunshot victim, or the second person.

22News will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.