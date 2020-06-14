Springfield police investigating deadly shooting on Oswego Street Saturday night

1  of  2
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a homicide after locating a deceased gunshot victim Saturday night.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 8:45 p.m. officers were called to the 100 block of Oswego Street for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived to the area, a man was found dead from gunshot wounds.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating.

