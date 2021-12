SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Union Street that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 2:35 a.m. Sunday morning officers received a ShotSpotter activation on the 300 block on Union Street. Officers located a man with gunshot wounds who had died from his injuries.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. No other information has been provided.