Springfield Police investigating disturbance on Boston Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a disturbance on Boston Road after a 19-year-old was allegedly jumped and had his phone stolen.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a parking lot on Boston Road at 8:10 p.m. but on the way were flagged down by a woman on WIlbraham Road who had just left the area of the incident.

The woman told officers she dropped off 25-year-old Joshua Rodriguez in that parking lot to return a cell phone and drove away after someone allegedly smashed her car window.

Walsh said when police arrived at the parking lot on Boston Road, a 19-year-old told police he was jumped and had his phone stolen from him at that location on Tuesday night. He told police Rodriguez called his place of employment and said he would sell the phone back.

When Rodriguez arrived at the parking lot on Wednesday night he was chased by several people, one of whom allegedly smashed the woman’s window.

Walsh said when the woman drove away without Rodriguez, two cars followed and her and other witnesses heard two gunshots.

No one was struck and no evidence was located; police are investigating the incident. Rodriguez is charged with a default warrant of breaking and entering into a building at night time for a felony.