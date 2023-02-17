SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that left a pedestrian accident on State Street.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, a pedestrian was crossing State Street near the intersection of Catherine Street when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle left the area but a Good Samaritan immediately helped take the pedestrian to the hospital. The pedestrian was seriously injured but is expected to be okay.

The incident wasn’t reported to police until a few days later. The vehicle involved is described as a blue, silver or gray sedan. Springfield Police have shared a grainy photo of the suspected vehicle.

If you have any information on the hit and run incident, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Traffic Unit at 413-787-6325.