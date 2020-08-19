Man taken to hospital after shooting on Dickinson Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Dickinson Street in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 500 block of Dickinson Street around 12:40 p.m. A man with a gunshot wound was located and taken to Baystate Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Our 22News crew saw ambulances and police cars in the area near the intersection of Virginia Street around 1 p.m.

Springfield Police are investigating the shooting.