One man dead after shooting on Euclid Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A man is dead after an overnight shooting on Euclid Street Saturday.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh said a ShotSpotter activation and reports of loud music sent officers to the area of Euclid Street around 3:45 a.m. where they found a gunshot victim.

Walsh said officers performed first aid and the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

A second victim was taken to Baystate in a private car with a non-life threatening wound to her leg according to Walsh.

There was no information on if any arrests were made.

The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating what led up to the shooting.