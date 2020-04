SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating a report of an armed robbery early Monday morning.

Springfield Police Lt. Joesph Dunn told 22News, officers received a report of an armed robbery at the Pride Gas Station located on 1211 E. Columbus Avenue. Dunn said officers are still investigating the robbery. No injuries have been reported at this time.

22News will bring you the latest as more information becomes available.