Springfield police investigating shooting in Forest Park neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place after midnight in the area of Kensington Avenue and Ranney Street Thursday.

Springfield Police Captain David Kane confirmed the shooting with 22News. This is the third reported shooting in a little over 24 hours.

Our 22News crew saw evidence markers and multiple police cars and officers in the area around 1 a.m.

Springfield Police couldn’t provide any additional information on the incident. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.