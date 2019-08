SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Springfield Sunday.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, police found a gunshot victim around 8 p.m. Sunday night near Oak Grove Avenue and Burr Street.

The man is expected to be okay.

The Detective Bureau is looking into what led up to this shooting.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to cover this story and bring you any updates as soon as they become available.