SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are investigating a shots fired incident on State Street Tuesday night.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News police were called to the 700 block on State Street around 7:05 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. In the area, officers were able to locate evidence of shots fired. No other information is available at this time.

