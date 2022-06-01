SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting more information on two recent hit and run incidents in the city.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh says officers were called to a hit and run around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 28 near the 500 block on Main Street in the South End. A man was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles.

The driver of the second vehicle was identified but police are still looking for information on the first driver. Walsh said the vehicle is believed to be a white sedan that drove off after the incident.

The department’s Traffic Unit is also looking to identify the rider of a motorcycle/dirt bike that hit an 11-year-old boy and rode off. The boy was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident. The incident occurred on Friday, May 20 around 5:15 p.m. in the area of Dwight and Calhoun streets.

22News spoke to the mother of the 11-year-old boy, Jamier Coleman, last week about the incident.

“I just want to let the person know that, I mean, do that right thing and just turn yourself in because it is the right thing to do, it’s the right thing to do,” said Brytanni Campbell.

If you have any information on either hit and run incidents, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Traffic Unit at 413-787-6330 or you can anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE then your tip.