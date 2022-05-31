SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police were called to Ventura Street for a ShotSpotter activation at around 8:20 p.m.

According to a tweet by Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a man was found with gunshot wounds after police were called to Ventura Street for a ShotSpotter activation. He was taken to Baystate where doctors say he is in stable condition.

MAP: Ventura Street in Springfield

No further information is available at this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.