SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In an operation conducted on Wednesday, June 14, the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU), in collaboration with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, successfully confiscated more than 800 grams of Fentanyl.

According to police, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Springfield Police FIU, under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan with the assistance of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department seized more than 800 grams of Fentanyl and arrested 33-year-old Carlos Tejada inside the Tejada-Gonzalez Market on the 0-100 block of Locust Street.

Carlos Tejada (Photo courtesy of Springfield Police Department)

The FIU initiated the investigation following numerous citizen complaints regarding drug dealing activities occurring at the Tejada-Gonzalez Market. After thorough investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the premises. On Wednesday evening, they executed the warrant, apprehending three individuals inside of the store including Tejada. The other two individuals were subsequently released.

According to Springfield PD, detectives recovered approximately 841 grams of Fentanyl pills, nearly 100 rounds of ammunition, $5,584 in cash, and an additional sum of nearly $1,000 in Canadian and Dominican currency. As a result, Tejada was placed under arrest.

Carlos Tejada of Springfield, now faces charges of trafficking in Fentanyl, specifically for possessing 200 grams or more of the substance.