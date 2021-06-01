Springfield Police K9 Alcatraz finds breaking & entering suspect under car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into the McDonalds on Main Street Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers receive information that the McDonalds was broken into around 5 a.m. Sunday morning. When they arrived, they learned the suspect, 47-year-old Jose Robles of Springfield, allegedly broke some glass to get in and stole several items. Police spotted Robles on Girard Avenue shortly after but lost sight of him after he ran away. However, some of his belongings were found.

The Springfield Police K9 Unit of Officer Horne and K9 Alcatraz were called in to assist in finding Robles. Alcatraz was able to track and find him under a parked car on Marion Street around 9:35 a.m. and arrested him.

Robles is charged with the following:

Breaking and Entering into a building at nighttime

Larceny from a building

K9 Alcatraz is the newest member of the police department and this was his first assist.