Springfield police looking for car, suspect involved in hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a car and identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run that happened on June 8.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, a car hit a pedestrian around 9:30 p.m. that night on St. James Avenue and St. James Boulevard. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and is recovering from several broken bones.

Police are looking for a grey 2010-2013 Honda Accord that may have been involved in that hit and run. If you have any information you are asked to anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (274637), typing SOLVE and your tip.