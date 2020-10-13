Springfield police looking for information on hit and run incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking for information on a hit and run incident that occurred on Wednesday, September 30.

A pedestrian was hit by a tractor trailer truck near the intersection of Magazine Street and St. James Avenue, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. The pedestrian suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Surveillance camera a short time later on Worthington Street captured a photo of the driver and the truck. Springfield police are looking to identify the driver or what company the truck is from.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Springfield police at 413-787-6333, or you can anonymously Text a Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip. You can also leave a private message on the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook or submit a tip here.