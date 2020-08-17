Springfield police looking for man who allegedly tried to run officer over with car

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield police officer fired his weapon after a suspect allegedly tried to run him over early Sunday morning.

The incident happened while officers were working an anti-drag racing detail on both Friday and Saturday nights. Police were conducting traffic enforcement to attempt to stop illegal drag racing and loitering in gas station parking lots in the cities north end and metro areas.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a car that was speeding and refusing to stop on Main Street Sunday morning around 1:15 a.m. The officer then tried to pull over the same driver near Main and Sheldon Streets and the driver allegedly attempted to drive in reverse and nearly hit the cars behind him in traffic.

The officer then left his car and ordered the driver to stop the car. The driver then drove directly at the officer causing the officer to draw his department issued firearm and ordering the driver to stop.

Walsh said the driver ignored the officer and drove faster toward the officer at which point the officer shot one round from his firearm. The bullet hit the windshield but didn’t seem to hit the driver. The driver then allegedly drove away on Sheldon Street. The officer attempted to follow the car but lost it near the highway on-ramp by Birnie Avenue. Police are still looking for the suspect. He is described as a white man with light hair.

The license plate on the car was not registered to the Honda the driver was in.

If you have information on the driver you are asked to anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES, typing solve and your tip.

Per department policy, the officer surrendered his firearm to a supervisor while the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau reviews the incident.