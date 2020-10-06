SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department has released video of three separate incidents of vandalism on the Black Live Matter street mural and are looking for the public’s helping in identifying the drivers.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the department investigated the incident on September 14th and requested a criminal complaint for the alleged suspect of the truck.

However, the other two suspects remain under investigation. These two videos below show those incidents, which occurred on September 20th at 10:29 a.m. and 9:54 p.m.

If you have any information on the suspects or the incidents, you can anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), submit a tip at this link or call the Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.