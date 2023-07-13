SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in several larcenies.

The Springfield Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of a suspect in Rocky’s on Liberty Street at around 10:35 a.m. on Monday. The Detective Bureau is looking to identify this man who allegedly is involved in several larcenies across western Massachusetts.

If you can identify him or have any information you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.