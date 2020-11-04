Springfield police looking for vehicle involved in hit and run

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a car involved in a hit and run Tuesday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, an adult woman was hit by a car while crossing West Street at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The victim suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

The car, described as a red Acura, did not stop and was heading towards the North End Bridge.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Traffic Unit at 413-787-6333 or text a tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.