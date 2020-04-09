Springfield police looking for your help to identify shoplifting suspect

1  of  4
Crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in shoplifting.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, the man in the photo allegedly stole items from Staples on Boston Road March 20 at 1:20 p.m. The suspect drove away in a silver four door Honda Accord with a large dent and spare tire.

If you can identify him, you are asked to call Springfield detectives at 413-787-6355 or text a tip to CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

