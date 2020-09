SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly pulled a knife on two Walmart employees on August 17.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, the incident happened around 7 p.m. and no one was hurt.

If you can identify this person or have any information you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) typing SOLVE and your tip.