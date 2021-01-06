Springfield police looking to locate three men with active arrest warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating three men who have active warrants for their arrests.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, police are looking for 23-year-old Andrew Soltren, 56-year-old Jose Luis Rodriguez, and 33-year-old Derek Lopez.

Soltren has an active warrant for attempted arson. He is described to be approximately 6’0’’ and 205-220 pounds who may be in the Springfield or Holyoke area.

According to Walsh, Rodriguez was arrested in October for arson and released on a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet, which he removed. He has an active warrant for his arrest.

Lopez has two active warrants for violating probation who has a history of firearms and drug arrests. He is described to be approximately 5’8’’ and 170-190 pounds.

If you see these suspects or know any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call or text the Warrant Apprehension Unit at 413-246-7600 or Anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), typing SOLVE, and your tip. You can also email an anonymous tip through Tip Submit.