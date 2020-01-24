Springfield Police need help identifying armed robbery suspect on Belmont Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is seeking help to identify an armed robbery suspect.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the suspect robbed a mini mart on the 100 block of Belmont Ave Friday morning at 8:50 am.

Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Walsh told 22News that the suspect threatened the clerk with a knife and got away with cash.

If you recognize this person in the photo Springfield Police would like you to contact them at 413-787-6355.

You can also text-a-tip anonymously. Text CRIMES, type SOLVE and your tip.