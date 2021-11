SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in relation to a motor vehicle theft.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the theft happened on Thursday, September 16th outside a convenience store on the 600 block of Main Street in Springfield.

If anyone knows the man pictured is asked to either anonymously text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) by typing SOLVE and your tip or to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.