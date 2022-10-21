SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to recent high demand the Springfield Police Department announced they’ll be opening up another location for the public to make incident reports.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said she’ll be assigning an officer and a cadet to take reports at the front window of the Springfield Police Metro Substation located on 75 Dwight Street across from the MassMutual Center.

The front window there is set to be staffed Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, October 24th. Non-emergency reports can be made by calling (413) 750-2525. The primary location to make a report remains the Springfield Police Headquarters Front Lobby at 130 Pearl Street.