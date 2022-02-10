SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Moose Lodge will pay the cost of a ballistic vest for Springfield’s newest police dog named Flexx.

Moose Lodge officials came calling Thursday at the Springfield Police Training Facility on Page Boulevard. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood wanted to thank the fraternal organization for helping protect this newest addition to her department’s dog unit.

“This is near and dear to my heart. I also love dogs, so they’re a part of my family. I want them to be as safe as possible, to keep the dog safe as well as the handler,” said Clapprood.

As Springfield officer Eric Blair, Flexx’s handler, explained, the ballistic vest worn by the now retired police dog Warner wouldn’t fit this newest member of Springfield’s police dog unit.