Springfield Police recover high capacity AR-style firearm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police on Friday around 4 p.m. recovered an AR-Style rifle and a second high capacity firearm after executing a search warrant at a home on the 600 block of Bay Street.

Detectives in the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, Holyoke Police Officers and members of the FBI Gang Task Force arrested 42-year-old Emmanuel Garcia as they seized the firearm. According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a Springfield Police Department Detective and a Franklin County Deputy Sheriff assigned to the FBI Gang Task Force were conducting an investigation into the illegal storage of firearms at a home on Bay Street. during the process of this investigation on Friday, Springfield Police Detectives saw Garcia leave his home and drive away, knowing that he had a suspended license. Assisting Detectives conducted a traffic stop of Garcia’s car near the intersection of Pine Street and Resnic Boulevard in Holyoke. Garcia was placed under arrest for reportedly driving with a suspended license.

Emmanuel Garcia. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Members of the FBI Gang Task Force applied for and were granted by a judge a search warrant for his home. During the search Detectives located and seized a semi-automatic firearm loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition, an AR 5.56 MM rifle loaded with more than 15 rounds of ammunition and various other ammunition.

Garcia is charged with: