Springfield Police recover high capacity handgun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police recovered a high capacity handgun during a traffic stop on Monday.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 10:30 p.m. an off duty police officer called in a car speeding on State Street. On-duty officers noticed the vehicle and then proceeded to pull the vehicle over for speeding. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Jayden Johnson, eventually pulled into a parking lot on the 700 block of State Street.

Johnson reportedly got out of his car and began to run away from officers, eventually being arrested as he attempted to scale a fence. When officers searched Johnson’s car they found a high capacity handgun and open bottles of alcohol. The handgun was loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

Recovered handgun. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

Johnson was charged with:

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a large capacity firearm in a vehicle

Possession of a high capacity feeding magazine/feeding device

Negligent operation of a motor vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle

Johnson has an open firearms case against him from a 2019 arrest where two high capacity firearms were found.