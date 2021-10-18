Springfield Police recover stolen CT handgun from child

Handgun. Courtesy of Springfield Police Department.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police recovered a stolen handgun from a 17-year-old while conducting a separate investigation Friday night.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, members of the Firearms Investigation Unit were investigating an unrelated incident in Springfield’s North End around 10:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, officers report that they noticed a person in a parking lot on the 3100 block of Main Street pull a gun from his sweatshirt pocket then put it back.

Police then report that detectives arrived and detained a group of people a block over on the 3000 block of Main Street. The detectives then confirmed the sighting of a handgun before arresting the unnamed 17-year-old. All others were released.

The handgun recovered was loaded and reported to be stolen from Connecticut. The child’s name will not be released at this time due to his age.

