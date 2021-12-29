Springfield Police report to gunshot victim on Eastern Avenue and Chapel Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department reported to the area of Eastern Avenue and Chapel Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

The Springfield Police Department said that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Detectives were able to locate the gunshot victim, and the man received first aid, but died from his injuries.

The SPD Homicide Unit is investigating. If you have any information about this incident, anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip or call the Detective Bureau 413.787.6355 (2/2) — Ryan Walsh (@PIO_SPD) December 29, 2021

The Springfield Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident and no other details are available.

If you have any information about this incident you can anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE or send your tip to the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.