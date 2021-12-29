Springfield Police report to gunshot victim on Eastern Avenue and Chapel Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department reported to the area of Eastern Avenue and Chapel Street for a report of a gunshot victim.
The Springfield Police Department said that the incident happened around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Detectives were able to locate the gunshot victim, and the man received first aid, but died from his injuries.
The Springfield Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident and no other details are available.
If you have any information about this incident you can anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE or send your tip to the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.