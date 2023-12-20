SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of an alleged breaking and entering of an apartment complex.
According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the incident occurred on Monday, December 4 around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Fort Pleasant Avenue. The suspect can be seen walking through a hallway and in the laundry room of the building.
If you can identify this suspect, you are asked to contact Springfield detectives at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by typing SOLVE plus your message.
