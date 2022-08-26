SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery at a Subway last week.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 18 the suspect allegedly implied he had a gun and robbed an undisclosed amount of money from the Subway on the 400 block of Armory Street. The suspect is described as 5’6″ in height and weighs approximately 170 pounds.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355 or you can anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message.