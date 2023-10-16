SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect.

This suspect committed larceny at the McDonald’s on the 2300 block of Main Street in Springfield on Sunday at 5:00 p.m., according to the Springfield Police Department.

Springfield Police Department

This suspect allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

If you know who this person is or their whereabouts, call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, leave them a private message on Facebook, or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE, and your tip.