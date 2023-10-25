SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who is allegedly involved in credit card fraud over $1,200 and identity fraud.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the suspect made multiple bank withdrawals from another person’s bank accounts between October 7th and October 10th at TD Bank on the 1800 block of Boston Road.

If you have any information about this person, contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip, or leave them a private message on Facebook.