SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects from a larceny incident that occurred in Lowe’s.

According to Springfield Police, the larceny took place around 10:35 a.m. on March 23rd.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you can identify either of these suspects, you are asked to call the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE, and your tip.