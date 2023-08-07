SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Detective Bureau is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on camera during two separate incidents.

According to Springfield Police, on July 27 at approximately 12:35 a.m. and again on August 1st at around 9:55 p.m., the individual was spotted looking through the windows of a home on Newbury Street.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355.

Alternatively, individuals can submit tips anonymously by using the Text-A-Tip service. To do so, text “CRIMES” (274637), type “SOLVE” followed by your tip, or message them privately on their Facebook.