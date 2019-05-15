Springfield Police seeking identity of man who allegedly robbed McDonald’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a fast food restaurant on Boston Road early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the McDonald’s near 800 Boston Road was robbed around 5 a.m. The suspect allegedly implied to an employee that he had a knife and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt, Walsh said.

If you know this man or have information about his identity and whereabouts, please call the police department’s Major Crimes Unit at (413) 787-6355. You can also text the word CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.

