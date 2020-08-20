Springfield police seize 9th illegal firearm in August, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested a man and seized an illegal firearm Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers received information that 20-year-old Giovanni Charles was illegally in possession of a firearm in the area of Ablemarie Street.

Detectives went to the area around 11:45 p.m. in an attempt to located Charles and when they arrived they located a car on Ablemarie Street that was idling and had Charles as a passenger. The cars registration was revoked for insurance.

Detectives stopped the car and secured the three occupants. Walsh said officers located a firearm under the passenger seat where Charles was sitting and he admitted it was his. The woman passenger in the back was released and the driver was arrested for operating without a license and having an uninsured motor vehicle.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

This is the ninth illegal firearm that the Springfield Police Department has seized in August.

Charles is charged with the following: