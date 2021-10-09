Springfield Police seize guns from juveniles

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized two guns from juveniles Friday evening.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, the Firearms Investigation Unit was working on an unrelated investigation in the North End neighborhood. Detectives saw a group of people in a parking lot on Clyde Street. The group caught the attention of the detectives because a juvenile among the group verbally threatened the undercover detectives and implied he had a loaded firearm.

Five individuals were detained by assisting detectives, while the situation was investigated. A firearm was uncovered from the waistband of one of the juveniles. Additionally, a high capacity Ghost Gun was confiscated from a vehicle that two juveniles were inside of. Ammunition and marijuana were also recovered. Three juveniles were arrested, two more were detained and released.

The Springfield Police Department is not releasing the charges or names of the arrested individuals because they are juveniles.