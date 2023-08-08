SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department seized an illegal dirt bike, and a loaded firearm, and made an arrest on Jardine Street.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 3:15 a.m. on July 30th, officers observed three dirt bikes on the 1900 block of Main Street. Officers were observing the dirt bikes because officers regularly get quality-of-life complaints, as well as public safety hazards that are created by illegal dirt bike riders.

One rider separated from the group and started riding recklessly. The driver, who was later identified as 20-year-old Evan Hill of Springfield, drove into a dead-end on Jardine Street, left the bike, and began to run away from the officers.

Evan Hill (Springfield Police Department)

Officers were able to catch up with Hill and placed him under arrest. Officers found a bag that Hill dropped while he was running which contained a firearm with 12 rounds of ammunition inside of the bag.

Evan Hill of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Negligent/Reckless Operation of a Snow/Recreational Vehicle

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Public Way Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Unregistered

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Helmet Violation

Snow/Recreational Vehicle – Equipment Violation