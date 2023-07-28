SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested after a disturbance leads to the seizure of a loaded firearm.
Around 7:00 a.m. Monday, officers received a call about a rolling disturbance involving a firearm near the intersection of State and Buckingham Streets. The victim, who was acquainted with the suspect, immediately sought help by pulling over when they spotted a police officer on duty.
Upon receiving the report, the responding officers promptly located the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. However, the driver, later identified as Ricardo Melendez, initially did not comply with the police’s instructions and continued reaching into the back seat of the vehicle. After some hesitation, Melendez eventually pulled over on the 600 block of State Street.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded firearm hidden inside. Further investigation revealed that the firearm had been reported stolen from a location in North Carolina.
As a result of these findings, Ricardo Melendez was arrested by Springfield Police. The 28-year-old Springfield resident is now facing several charges:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
- Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Attempt to Commit a Crime
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
