SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Friday morning, Springfield police successfully seized a large-capacity firearm and made a significant arrest on High Street.

Officers located the stolen U-Haul in a nearby parking lot and conducted a traffic stop, detaining the driver identified as 20-year-old, Jose Santiago-Pacheco of Springfield.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

A subsequent search of the U-Haul revealed an illegal firearm loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, which resulted in officers arresting Santiago-Pacheco. During the search, officers also recovered a 30-round magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, more than 20 individually packaged bags of cocaine, and over $900 in cash.

Santiago-Pacheco faces a series of charges:

Carrying a Loaded Large-Cap

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Distribution of a Class B Drug

Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Arrest Warrant

Attempt to Commit a Crime

Trespass

Disorderly Conduct

Possession of Burglarious Instruments