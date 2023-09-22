SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Friday morning, Springfield police successfully seized a large-capacity firearm and made a significant arrest on High Street.

Officers located the stolen U-Haul in a nearby parking lot and conducted a traffic stop, detaining the driver identified as 20-year-old, Jose Santiago-Pacheco of Springfield.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department
A subsequent search of the U-Haul revealed an illegal firearm loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, which resulted in officers arresting Santiago-Pacheco. During the search, officers also recovered a 30-round magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, more than 20 individually packaged bags of cocaine, and over $900 in cash.

Santiago-Pacheco faces a series of charges:

  • Carrying a Loaded Large-Cap
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
  • Distribution of a Class B Drug
  • Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
  • Arrest Warrant
  • Attempt to Commit a Crime
  • Trespass
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Possession of Burglarious Instruments

