SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early Friday morning, Springfield police successfully seized a large-capacity firearm and made a significant arrest on High Street.
Officers located the stolen U-Haul in a nearby parking lot and conducted a traffic stop, detaining the driver identified as 20-year-old, Jose Santiago-Pacheco of Springfield.
A subsequent search of the U-Haul revealed an illegal firearm loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition, which resulted in officers arresting Santiago-Pacheco. During the search, officers also recovered a 30-round magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition, more than 20 individually packaged bags of cocaine, and over $900 in cash.
Santiago-Pacheco faces a series of charges:
- Carrying a Loaded Large-Cap
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
- Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
- Distribution of a Class B Drug
- Receiving a Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License
- Arrest Warrant
- Attempt to Commit a Crime
- Trespass
- Disorderly Conduct
- Possession of Burglarious Instruments
