SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit seized two loaded handguns Friday after conducting an investigation.

According to a statement issued by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Police arrested two men in connection to the illegal handguns. Police had been investigating 19-year-old Luke McKinnie from Springfield for several days. McKinnie has open firearms charges in Hampden District Court from a previous arrest in Springfield.

Walsh reported that on February 11th, at around 10 p.m. police were conducting this investigation when they saw McKinnie get into a car. Police then stopped the vehicle in a parking lot. McKinnie ignored Detectives commands and took off running, scaling multiple fences, and allegedly tossing a handgun, before being taken into custody near the intersection of Mill Street and East Columbus Avenue. Officers then located a firearm McKinnie tossed during the foot pursuit.

20-year-old Xavion Martin also from Springfield was arrested following the traffic stop when police noticed a separate handgun between his feet on the floorboard of the car.

Left: Luke McKinnie; Right: Xavion Martin (Credit: Springfield Police Department)

Luke McKinnie is charged with:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Xavion Martin is charged with: